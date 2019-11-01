3 great funding opportunities to start November 2019

Here are three different funding opportunities currently open for applications, offering grants for projects covering health and education, housing, and pocket parks.

gbpartnerships Community Fund grants available around Birmingham, Coventry & Liverpool

Heart of England’s gbpartnerships Community Fund has grants of up to £2,000 available in areas of Birmingham, Coventry and Liverpool for projects focusing on health, education, empowerment and raising people’s skills and aspirations.

Applications must meet one of the following themes:

The promotion of good physical & mental health for all ages

Improving wellbeing & aspirations through learning opportunities & the arts

Providing opportunities to develop sustainable & supportive communities through environmental, social & diverse activities.

More information about this fund is available on the fund factsheet.

Grants are available for organisations based within a 10-mile radius of gbpartnerships’ Coventry and Birmingham sites.

These are rolling programmes, and a full list of Heart of England’s available grants can be found on its site.

@RainbowCentre01 is one of the beneficiaries of our community grants. It works with some of the most vulnerable people in the area helping with housing & supporting those on the street with clothes & showers. Applications are open for our next grants round https://t.co/4M5OFx7KQN pic.twitter.com/WUxewarJR2 — Nationwide UK (@AskNationwide) October 30, 2019

£50,000 grants available to housing projects through Nationwide

Nationwide Building Society is looking to support local housing projects that seek to help the most vulnerable through its Community Grants, with applications for grants currently open for the South West, South East, London, Central and East of England.

Charities, community land trusts and housing co-operatives can apply for grants of between £10,000 and £50,000 for one or two years to make a change in their local area.

The application process closes on 22 November 2019 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of February 2020. A Community Board, comprised of Nationwide members and employees, will review all the grant applications and award grants of up to a £50,000. The Board and Nationwide branches within the region will also be providing time and expertise to these charities.

So far Nationwide has awarded £7 million in grants to more than 180 projects and will be investing over £20 million in housing projects across the UK over 5 years. The programme is being delivered with support from the national network of UK Community Foundations, which include Kent Community Foundation.

Communities Secretary @RobertJenrick today opened applications for the £1.35m Pocket Parks programme, supporting communities to transform unloved, unused spaces into new green spaces. Find out more: https://t.co/UcoMKyHuZa pic.twitter.com/eYA57KlorN — Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Govt (@mhclg) October 27, 2019

£1.35m funding for Pocket Parks in England

Community-led organisations working in partnership with local authorities across England can apply now for grants of up to:

£15,000 for new pocket parks.

£25,000 for refurbishment of existing parks split between capital and revenue.

Match funding is required, and the funding should be spent by 31 March 2020.

The Pocket Parks funding is intended for communities to develop new green spaces or improve existing ones that are in poor condition, that provide people with better quality spaces; increasing opportunities for social mixing, healthy living, relaxation, play, food growing and contact with nature addressing health and wellbeing, integration social isolation or loneliness.

The funding can support the following types of costs, but is not limited to:

Capital – support to prepare a site, earth-works, landscaping, tree planting, structural works etc. and put it into a good condition for further development.

Resource – to secure support from relevant experts (ie. landscape architects, lawyers, horticulturalists or wider green sector experts) and/or to connect with existing green space support networks.

Applications will be considered from community groups in England. This might include friends’ groups, tenants or residents’ groups, community gardeners’ associations, town teams, coastal community teams, voluntary and community organisations, town and parish councils or even Business Improvement Districts and Community Interest Companies (CIC).

Pocket parks are defined for this programme as a piece of land of up to 0.4 hectares (although many are around 0.02 hectares, the size of a tennis court) which may already be under grass, but which is unused, undeveloped or derelict.

The deadline for applications is 31 December 2019 (5pm).