Crello lets charities use its pro design tool for free

Charities and not-for-profit organisations can now use the paid-for version of graphic and video design tool Crello for free.

The company announced its new nonprofit pricing option as it started supporting the UK charity LessPlastic. It will make a donation every time its #faceofearth filter is used on Instagram.

Crello for Nonprofits

Crello is now offering free access to its Crello Pro version to eligible nonprofit organisations. Each organisation will receive access for up to 10 staff or members.

To qualify, organisations must have a 501(c)(3) status or its ‘international equivalent’. This will mean that registered charity status should ensure access to organisations in the UK and Ireland.

Launched in 2017, Crello now has over 1.5 million registered users that have created over 20,000,000 designs with Crello. The service provides thousands of ready-made templates in 46 different formats for social media, blogs, ads, and print. The editor offers static, video, and animated templates in 22 categories that cover all major holidays & events worldwide.

#FaceOfEarth Instagram filter donations

In addition to its Crello for Nonprofits programme, Crello has announced two efforts to support environmental organisations. These are an Instagram face filter featuring an eco-friendly concept named “faceofearth”, and a series of poster designs to promote for maintaining an eco-friendly office.

The “ faceofearth ” filter is a way for people to “express their concerns about environmental issues and encourage everyone else to do the same”.

The design company will donate money to LessPlastic, a non-profit (CIC) organisation tackling ocean plastic, every time the filter is used in an Instagram Story. Although the amount per use of the face filter will vary, Crello hopes to donate over $10,000 by the end of the campaign.

https://www.instagram.com/a/r/?effect_id=2727702503908252

Nazar Begen, Head of Project at Crello, explained: “We chose LessPlastic to collaborate with on the ‘faceofearth’ project as they are not only fighting a very significant ecological disaster, but their values mirror our own of sustainable work practices. Many charities struggle to raise funds through charitable giving alone, and we are very proud to be able to support Less Plastic so they can continue to offer talks, materials and consultancy services that inspires positive change in business and communities around the world”.

Greener workspace posters

In addition to supporting LessPlastic, Crello is also launching a series of posters intended for offices to remind employers and employees about the importance of maintaining a greener workspace and following more eco-friendly lifestyles.

Nazar added: ‘’Whether it’s on your social media, the office or anywhere else, conversations about environmental issues are very important. As experts in marketing communications, our team aims to help everyone to share their eco-attitude in whatever form they see fit.’’

The posters are free and easy to customise, even for those without any prior design experience. Everyone can choose a template with a message they want to communicate edit the design to fit their preference, save their work, and print the poster or share it on social networks.