Who’s going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a whole host of brands are supporting charities through fundraising activities and products. Here is a selection of the products on offer that are benefitting breast cancer charities – not quite all of them pink.

Britains Valtra Tractor

Britains, which creates scale farm model collectibles, has turned its Valtra pink this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The limited-edition authentic 1:32 scale model replica sees £1 from each sale going to Breast Cancer Now. With only 7,500 tractors available, the Pink Valtra is a replica of the full-size machines from the Finnish manufacturer and is constructed from die cast metal and plastic.

Valspar paint

Valspar has partnered with the Pink Ribbon Foundation to launch two exclusive new colours that will help raise money for breast cancer charities nationwide. For every can sold of new Pink Ribbon Care and Pink Ribbon Support, Valspar will donate 5% of the profits to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Oh, just in case you missed the “Sara’s got a book out” memo 😉 Ticking Off Breast Cancer, The Book – Ticking off Breast Cancer https://t.co/v8RYaorcFF — tickoffbreastcancer (@Tickoffcancer) October 18, 2019

Ticking Off Breast Cancer

New book Ticking Off Breast Cancer is the chronological narrative of a 42-year-old mum’s life from the day of her diagnosis and throughout her treatment, by Sara Liyanage. Released last month, it benefits breast cancer charities and is dedicated to Breast Cancer Now.

Bobbi Brown Proud To Be Pink Lip Colour Duo

Estée Lauder brand Bobbi Brown’s Proud To Be Pink Lip Colour Duo comes in limited edition pink packaging in support of the Breast Cancer Research Fund, with a £5 donation from each £35 sale going to it. Estée Lauder also has a number of limited edition Pink Ribbon products on offer, all raising funds for the Fund as part of its Breast Cancer Campaign, which is the Estée Lauder Companies’ largest corporate philanthropic initiative.

The Natural Deodorant Company’s Palmarosa + Mandarin deodorant

The Natural Deodorant Company has been supporting CoppaFeel! for some time now, and sends thousands of the charity’s leaflets out in its orders. During the month of October, it is donating a percentage of profits from Clean Deodorant Balm ‘Palmarosa + Mandarin’ 55g sales, to CoppaFeel!.

Get involved and help raise money for these fantastic charities!! Great range of T-shirt’s sweatshirts and household brands. 💕 my T-shirt!! ⁦@BreastCancerNow⁩ @asda #asdatickledpink 💕 pic.twitter.com/20vIaK6cUA — Laurie Brett (@LauriebrettX) October 4, 2019

Asda Tickled Pink range

To date, Asda has raised over £64 million for its ongoing Tickled Pink campaign, which supports Breast Cancer Now. The range includes clothing and grocery items, from sweatshirts to specially branded Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells, with fundraising activities also going on in stores this month.

Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne

Another Estée Lauder brand, for every £98 bottle Red Roses Cologne sold in the UK this year, Jo Malone London is donating £20 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Vans Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Vans is supporting CoppaFeel! with its Breast Cancer Awareness Collection. The range features footwear, apparel and accessories with custom designed graphics that celebrate all bodies. A portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit the charity.

Accessorize CoppaFeel! Collection

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Accessorize is also supporting breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel! by donating £20,000 of the profits from its exclusive boutique collection of products. Items include a keyring, silk scarf, wash bag and canvas tote.

More cancer-related fundraising products

Metcalfe’s & CLIC Sargent

Metcalfe’s® has raised more than £100,000 through popcorn sales for partner charity CLIC Sargent. Metcalfe’s began supporting CLIC Sargent in 2014 and pledged to raise £30,000 for the charity. By 2017, it had raised £50,000. For each pack of Sea Salt flavour popcorn sold, a donation is made to help the charity provide practical, financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer, and their families. By raising £100,000 for the charity, Metcalfe’s has helped fund CLIC Sargent social workers and Homes from Home for families.

#ThisIsNotJust a cake… this is a cake that helps raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Pop in store today to stock up for #MacmillanCoffeeMorning. pic.twitter.com/HjqugZOJOJ — M&S (@marksandspencer) September 19, 2019

Marks & Spencer cakes

Marks & Spencer gave a 10% donation from sales of selected cakes to Macmillan Cancer Support in the run up to Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in September. It has now been a sponsor of the event for nine years.

MAMMA MIA & Target Ovarian Cancer

MAMMA MIA! is collaborating with Target Ovarian Cancer to raise funds to support women with ovarian cancer. The partnership launched on 7 October at the Novello Theatre in London. Among the guests were Sarah Greene, patron of the charity, with Deborah Cornelius, Angus Deayton, Dame Jenni Murray, Pink Floyd-drummer Nick Mason, and comedians Bridget Christie and Deborah Frances-White. An exclusive t-shirt was launched on the night, designed by Elizabeth Emanuel, featuring a MAMMA MIA! Dynamo in both gold and silver foil etched with Elizabeth’s calligraphy. The t-shirts are available online and at the London and UK & International tour productions’ theatres’ of MAMMA MIA! for £20, with £9 going directly to Target Ovarian Cancer from each sale.