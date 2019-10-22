Foodinate launches partnership with meal prep delivery service

Manchester-based Foodinate has partnered with health-focused meal prep delivery service Balance Meals to create a buy one give one deal.

The partnership means that Balance Meals customers can order meals direct to their door and benefit a person in need in their local community with a hot meal for themselves through Foodinate.

Four selected meal options from the meal prep delivery service are being ‘Foodinated’: the Peanut Butter Bagel, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Tofu & Super Greens, and Spiced Chickpea & Quinoa, meaning Balance Meals will fund a hot meal for someone in need every time one of these chosen options is delivered to a customer.

Balance Meals customers have the choice from six different meal plans, or a bespoke option, with weekly prices starting from £99 for two meals a day.

Back in June, Foodinate donated its 100,000th meal to a person in need. The enterprise works with restaurants and events venues across the country, where sales of designated items on the menu result in hot meals being provided to people experiencing homelessness or food poverty in a nearby community.

Jem Selcuk, Co-Founder at Balance Meals, said about the partnership:

“As Foodinate’s first national meal prep provider, we are giving our customers the opportunity to Foodinate all three of their meals each day if they want to – at no extra cost to them! With each Foodinate meal enjoyed resulting in a meal for a local person in need, we can have a massive impact on food poverty in the local community together.”

Foodinate’s founder, Caroline Stevenson launched the enterprise in 2016. As well as donating over 100,000 meals in total, it has 49 current partner restaurants and event venues, including The Alchemist, Crazy Pedros, and Proove Pizza. Foodinate also recently launched the Business Champions Club – an membership platform giving businesses that aren’t able to sign up for the ‘eat a meal, give a meal’ model the chance to provide a set number of meals to those in need per year.

Image: Booth Centre, Manchester, which works with Foodinate.