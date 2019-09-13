Duchess of Sussex curates workwear collection to support Smart Works clients

HRH The Duchess of Sussex and Smart Works have collaborated with British fashion brands & designers John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo to create a working wardrobe for Smart Works clients.

Called The Smart Set, the capsule collection consists of the work wear essentials often needed to attend interviews and enter into the workplace: a white shirt, a blazer, trousers, a dress and a tote. For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works, which helps unemployed women get ready for their job interviews, meaning that for every item bought, another will be given to help a woman get back into the work place.

The Smart Set is available now in stores, online and in Smart Works Dressing Rooms across the UK. The pieces are available at a range of different price points as well as sizes and colours.

The Duchess became Patron of Smart Works in January this year. The Smart Set capsule collection has been informed and inspired by her visits to the charity where she noticed that while it received many donations, they weren’t always the right choices or sizes. The Duchess worked with Smart Works and each of the brands individually to curate the collection.

The Smart Set dress £19.50 M&S Smart Set tote: £109 John Lewis Smart Set tote: £109 John Lewis Smart Set Suit: £199 jacket, £120 trousers Jigsaw Smart Set shirt: £125 Misha Nonoo



Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex said:

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

A recent Smart Works client, Kate, spoke about what her visit to Smart Works meant to her:

“The appointment restored my confidence and reminded me that I can do it. At Smart Works, you’ll experience people who are passionate in helping you, not only to look your best but to be the best you. It is an experience you won’t forget.”

“My outfit made me feel like a boss – powerful and strong. It just made me feel amazing, reminding me of how far I have come and the future I have in front of me.”

Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, commented: