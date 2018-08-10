Five great Buy One Give One offers

Here are five Buy One Give One offers, providing everything from glasses, to socks, and sanitary products to people in need.

1 in 7 girls has borrowed period products from a friend because they couldn't afford their own. We've invested in @HeyGirlsUK – a #socent fighting period poverty one sanitary pad at a time 🔴! Read all about their latest BIG news 📣https://t.co/6uwuEDE9UT pic.twitter.com/TQk3IhZrYs — Big Issue Invest (@BigIssueInvest) August 8, 2018

Hey Girls

Hey Girls, (also main image) which sells sanitary towels on a buy one give one model, has just announced that it is to be stocked in Asda and Waitrose, thanks to a £50,000 investment and mentorship from Big Issue Invest’s Power Up Scotland programme. Hey Girls products will be available in 80 Waitrose stores and 265 ASDA stores across Britain from 13 August, with charities and organisations local to these shops benefitting directly through each sale.

Do you know that we support @B1G1? For every one of Heidi's book sold we donate a pair of glasses to a Cambodian & for every @metabolikuk client we donate water to Africa. #charity #payitforward #woky #fitamp pic.twitter.com/A9IxruvcXa — FastTrackFC (@FastTrackFitCmp) August 2, 2018

FastTrack Fit Camp

For every book someone buys by owner Heidi Strickland-Clark, Wokingham-based FastTrack Fit Camp donates a pair of glasses to someone in Cambodia, and for every Metabolic-balance UK client that signs up, it donates clean water to people in Africa.

Glasses Direct

Glasses Direct also uses the buy one give one model, and donates a pair of glasses for every order placed through its partnership with Essilor Vision Foundation and Vision for Life.

Now back in stock, our best-selling Bubble Pop socks! Each pair sold also gives a pair to homeless person! #Stand4socks https://t.co/qYeZSysFvu pic.twitter.com/KFtLqENCZS — Stand4Socks (@Stand4Socks) April 21, 2018

Stand4Socks

For every pair of Stand4Socks purchased from its homeless collection, another pair of thick durable socks is given to a homeless person. The social enterprise also supports other causes through its sock collections, including gender equality, where one pair provides 12 hours in a safe house for example, and landmines, where every pair sold makes a square metre of land safe.

Thanks to our customers and Buy One, Give one, we were delighted to donate new clothing to @SharewearNotts a unique charity combatting clothing poverty in the UK. Please check out the fantastic work they do.#mondaymotivation #InternationalFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/aqalPwsHok — Good Joe (@GoodJoeUK) July 30, 2018

Good Joe

Good Joe sells men’s t-shirts and polos and twice a year, tallies up the number sold and donates the same number of new t-shirts or other basics (depending what is needed) to a charity partner for distribution to people in need in the UK.