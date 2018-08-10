Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five great Buy One Give One offers

Posted by on 10 August 2018 in News
0 Comments
Five great Buy One Give One offers

Here are five Buy One Give One offers, providing everything from glasses, to socks, and sanitary products to people in need.

 

Hey Girls

Hey Girls, (also main image) which sells sanitary towels on a buy one give one model, has just announced that it is to be stocked in Asda and Waitrose, thanks to a £50,000 investment and mentorship from Big Issue Invest’s Power Up Scotland programme. Hey Girls products will be available in 80 Waitrose stores and 265 ASDA stores across Britain from 13 August, with charities and organisations local to these shops benefitting directly through each sale.

 

FastTrack Fit Camp

For every book someone buys by owner Heidi Strickland-Clark, Wokingham-based FastTrack Fit Camp donates a pair of glasses to someone in Cambodia, and for every Metabolic-balance UK client that signs up, it donates clean water to people in Africa.

 

Glasses Direct

Glasses Direct also uses the buy one give one model, and donates a pair of glasses for every order placed through its partnership with Essilor Vision Foundation and Vision for Life.

 

Stand4Socks

For every pair of Stand4Socks purchased from its homeless collection, another pair of thick durable socks is given to a homeless person. The social enterprise also supports other causes through its sock collections, including gender equality, where one pair provides 12 hours in a safe house for example, and landmines, where every pair sold makes a square metre of land safe.

 

Good Joe

Good Joe sells men’s t-shirts and polos and twice a year, tallies up the number sold and donates the same number of new t-shirts or other basics (depending what is needed) to a charity partner for distribution to people in need in the UK.

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />