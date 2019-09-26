Nominations for Climate Communications Awards close next week

The inaugural Climate Communication Awards, offering three £1,000 cash prizes, close for entries on 4 October.
Charitable company Climate Outreach has established the awards to champion some of the remarkable work delivered by organisations and individuals who are driving public engagement with climate change.
The awards categories are:
- Climate Change Public Engagement Award
- Climate Communications Research Award
- Climate Visuals Photography Award
The organisation is also asking the public to nominate entrants for the Climate Change Communicator of the Year – People’s Choice.
Climate Outreach was founded in 2004 to increase public understanding and awareness of climate change.
Entries close on 4 October 2019. The awards ceremony will be held on 7 November 2019 at the Sheldonian in Oxford.
