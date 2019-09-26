Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Nominations for Climate Communications Awards close next week

Posted by on 26 September 2019 in News
0 Comments
Nominations for Climate Communications Awards close next week

The inaugural Climate Communication , offering three £1,000 cash prizes, close for entries on 4 October.

Charitable company Climate Outreach has established the awards to champion some of the remarkable work delivered by organisations and individuals who are driving public engagement with climate change.

The awards categories are:

  • Climate Change Public Engagement Award
  • Climate Communications Research Award 
  • Climate Visuals Photography Award

The organisation is also asking the public to nominate entrants for the Climate Change Communicator of the Year – People’s Choice.

Climate Outreach was founded in 2004 to increase public understanding and awareness of climate change.

Entries close on 4 October 2019. The awards ceremony will be held on 7 November 2019 at the Sheldonian in Oxford.

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />