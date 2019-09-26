Creative Shootout 2020 launches with Crisis UK as its Charity of the Year

Creative Shootout 2020 has launched for its fifth year, with Crisis UK as its chosen charity.

Agencies have until the end of Friday 29 November to submit an entry, in any format, via www.creativeshootout.com that in 60 seconds explains why their agency has the creative clout for Crisis. The competition is supported by associations including the IPA, CIPR, IAB UK and CMA.

Eight finalist agency teams will be selected to compete in the live head-to-head Final at the new, bigger venue of Picturehouse Central in London, on Thursday 23 January 2020. The winner agency will walk away with a new client and £10,000.

As with the 2019 Live Final, where Scottish agency Wire won with its ‘Am I Plastic Positive?’ campaign for A Plastic Planet, teams of four will be given a real brief on the day from Crisis and then have just four hours to come up with their campaign.

They then pitch it on the stage at Picturehouse Central in ten minutes to an audience and industry-wide judging panel. The winning agency will be crowned live on stage that evening, and go on to work with Crisis to see their idea come to life in a bespoke project.

Creative Shootout Founder Johnny Pitt commented:

“As we celebrate our fifth year and our biggest yet, The Creative Shootout will do what’s it’s always done; champion the UK’s best creative talent in a real, live and yet supportive environment. We know homelessness is not inevitable, and the creative industry can make a real difference.”

Matt Downie, MBE, Director of Policy and External Affairs at Crisis added: