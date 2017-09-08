Starlight Children’s Foundation wins inaugural Scimitar promotional clothing competition

Scimitar has announced that Starlight Children’s Foundation is the winner of its inaugural charity competition.

Scimitar’s competition sees Starlight Children’s Foundation win £2,018 towards its next sportswear and promotional clothing order.

Over 500 charities entered the competition throughout the course of the summer, which closed for entries on 31 July. Due to the number of entries, Scimitar has also announced that it will be bringing back the competition in 2018.

Adam Church-Millward, Marketing Manager at Scimitar, said:

“The competition was seen as a way of giving something back to an important, fund-reliant sector. For over thirty years, Starlight Children’s Foundation have done marvellous things to brighten the lives of poorly children, and they are certainly a charity deserving of the £2,018 credit. We hope the prize will allow Starlight to raise more than ever.”

