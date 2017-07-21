Parkinson’s UK crowned winner of 2017 Annual Big Charity Digital Pub Quiz

Parkinson’s UK has beaten fifteen other charities to win this year’s Annual Big Charity Digital Pub Quiz.

The third Manifesto Annual Big Charity Digital Pub Quiz took place on 6th July in Exmouth Market with Parkinson’s UK coming away with the coveted ABCDPQ trophy and a £1,000 donation, presented to them by Jim Bowes, CEO and founder of London-based digital agency Manifesto. Comic Relief came second, winning £400 for the charity, with Action for Children taking third place and a prestigious bronze trophy stamp.

The teams battled it out over 40 questions during the Mexican-themed evening, ranging from board game trivia, to a guess-the-intro music round performed by a mariachi band, a themed jigsaw puzzle round, and a guess the hot sauce round.

The evening also included the highly anticipated film round in which key members of the Manifesto team were edited into popular films, such as Jurassic Park and Mary Poppins, and Manifesto also created an original Day of the Dead style snapchat filter and invited guests to share their selfies on social media.

Jim Bowes, CEO of Manifesto, said:

“We love The Annual Big Charity Digital Pub Quiz. It’s a great opportunity for amazing charities to come together, let loose and celebrate the work they do, whilst competing for a cash prize for their charity. Throughout the year, we run a series of events that focus on fuelling the digital skills that charities need in order to achieve more from their campaigns. For one night only the Manifesto team gets together with them to share some moments of joy, passion and excitement over cupcakes and general knowledge.”

Image: Parkinson’s UK crowned first place

