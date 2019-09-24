Magic Little Grants Fund distributes £300k to charities

Localgiving has awarded 600 grants to local charities and community groups since the launch of its latest Magic Little Grants Fund in March.

Through the Magic Little Grants Fund, funded by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Localgiving provides £500 grants to small, local charitable groups who deliver projects that support and inspire people to participate in sports or physical activities.

Following an award of £550,000 from Postcode Community Trust, the 2019 Magic Little Grants Fund is the largest to date.

Charities and community groups in 109 of Britain’s 120 postcode areas have been funded so far with Localgiving aiming to have distributed grants in every postcode in Great Britain before the fund closes on 30 November 2019.

As well as receiving a grant, successful organisations that are new to Localgiving receive a free annual membership with Localgiving worth £96, giving them access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, regular match fund campaigns and competitions, and numerous fundraising resources.

There are still over 300 grants available in this year’s fund. The deadline for applications for Magic Little Grants 2019 is midnight on 30 November 2019.

Applicants for Magic Little Grants must either be in their first year of operation or have an annual income under £250,000. Preference is given to projects that encourage social cohesion and help vulnerable people to overcome barriers to participation in physical activities.

New groups can register with Localgiving and apply for a Magic Little Grant at: http://grants.localgiving.org/pct

Chris Dormer, Managing Director of Localgiving said:

“We are delighted to have already awarded 600 grants to local charities and community groups through our latest Magic Little Grants fund. It is inspiring to see the number and range of projects that exist to help people get physically active. We are particularly pleased to have seen applications coming in from all areas of the country, from Hebden Bridge to the Outer Hebrides. We’re incredibly grateful to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their ongoing support of our Magic Little Grants Fund.”

Recent recipient, Lorna Simpson, Business Officer at Livingston Athletic Club (main image) said: