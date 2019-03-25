Localgiving launches biggest Magic Little Grants Fund to date

Localgiving has launched this year’s Magic Little Grants Fund: its biggest ever, thanks to an award of £550,000 from Postcode Community Trust.

The Magic Little Grants Fund is funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery and offers grants of £500 to local charities and community groups with an annual income under £250,000, that support and inspire people to participate in sports or exercise, with the primary aim of improving the physical health of participants.

As well as receiving a grant, first time grantees will receive a free annual membership with Localgiving worth £96, funded by Postcode Community Trust. This will provide access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, regular match fund campaigns and competitions, and fundraising resources.

Applicants must either be in their first year of operation or have an annual income under £250,000. Preference will be given to projects that encourage social cohesion and help vulnerable people to overcome barriers to participation in physical activities. Funding can be used to launch new projects, support existing ones, or cover core costs associated with ongoing work.

The deadline for applications is midnight on 30 November.

In 2018, £215,000 was distributed to 430 local charities and community groups offering support ranging from dementia friendly Tai Chi to sailability clubs.

Chris Dormer, Managing Director of Localgiving said:

“We’re extremely grateful to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery who have continued their support of our Magic Little Grants Fund. Since launching in 2017, we’ve supported 635 community projects and invested over £315,000 into local communities to help people to get more active. This year we will more than double this figure with our largest programme to date.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: