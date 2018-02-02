Localgiving distributes £100,000 in Magic Little Grants funding

Localgiving awarded £100,000 in Magic Little Grants to 205 local charities between September 2017 and January this year.

Magic Little Grants were for £250 or £500, specifically aimed at projects that seek to increase participation in exercise and healthy activities. Applicants had to have an annual income under £50,000 or be in their first year of operation, with preference given to projects that encouraged social cohesion and helped vulnerable people overcome barriers to participation in physical activities.

On top of their grant, all successful organisations receive access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, fundraising resources and regular match fund campaigns.

A wide variety of groups have been supported over the last five months, ranging from exercise classes for stroke survivors to outdoor, to adventure activities for disadvantaged young people.

The programme distributed small grants on behalf of grant makers to local charities and community groups with a 10-minute application process to make it easier for grassroots organisations to access the funding they need to launch or strengthen their services. This round of grants was distributed in association with the Postcode Community Trust.

Ceri Mugford, Charity Membership & Support Executive at Localgiving said:

“We are thrilled at the success of our Magic Little Grants programme. Our research has shown that finding suitable, accessible funding can be a real challenge for grassroots organisations. This scheme was designed to address this issue – making the application process as simple and intuitive as possible, and making the grants unrestricted – therefore enabling awardees to use their funding for core costs. We look forward to expanding the programme in the future and exploring new opportunities to support the local voluntary sector.”

Localgiving is hoping to run Magic Little Grants again but this has yet to be confirmed.

Main image: Capoeira Conviver – a Magic Little Grants recipient

