Over £200,000 available for local charities through Magic Little Grants Fund

Localgiving has once again partnered with the Postcode Community Trust to offer over 400 grants of £500 to small charities and community groups across the UK through its Magic Little Grants Fund.

The Magic Little Grants Fund will provide local charities and community groups with unrestricted funding to deliver sports and physical activities that help to overcome barriers to participation, and increase social cohesion.

More than 400 grants are available and applications are open until 31 October. Applicants must either be in their first year of operation or have an annual income under £50,000, with priority given to organisations with an annual income under £20,000. Preference will also be given to projects that encourage social cohesion and help vulnerable or hard to reach groups to overcome barriers to participation in physical activities. Funding can be used to launch new projects, support existing ones or to cover core costs associated with ongoing work.

Successful organisations also receive a free annual membership with Localgiving worth £96, which gives access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, fundraising resources and regular match fund campaigns.

This is the second year the fund has partnered with the Postcode Community Trust. Last year the Magic Little Grants Fund supported 204 organisations delivering a range of projects including chair-based exercises for stroke survivors, free sports sessions for young people and walking football for over 50s.

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving said:

“Sports and physical activities are not only essential to our physical and mental wellbeing but also help to bring communities together. Many of these activities are being delivered by small grassroots organisations and our research has consistently shown that finding suitable funding can be a real challenge for them. “Our Magic Little Grants fund is aimed at addressing this issue and we have found a brilliant partner, in the People’s Postcode Lottery, who share our vision. The application process is as simple and intuitive as possible. Moreover, the grants are unrestricted enabling awardees to use their funding for core costs.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said:

“We’re delighted Postcode Community Trust is funding Magic Little Grants for a second year, providing the chance for our players to support grassroots wellbeing and sports activities. This fund will reach communities across England, Scotland and Wales, helping engage more people in health and wellbeing projects.”

Main image: Capoeira Conviver, a Magic Little Grants awardee.