Corporate partnerships increasingly important for both sides, report shows

Corporate partnerships will become increasingly important in the future with Macmillan and Boots having the most admired corporate partnerships this year, according to consultancy firm C&E Advisory’s 10th annual Corporate-NGO Partnerships Barometer 2019.
The Boots UK – Macmillan Cancer Support partnership was praised by for its strategic fit, big impact, longevity, strong clear communications and mutual benefit, with previous winner, the GSK – Save the Children partnership, in second place this year, and Network Rail and Samaritans in the top three for the first time.
Overall, the 2019 Corporate-NGO Partnerships Barometer shows that reputation and credibility remain top priorities for corporates, cited by 91%, while financial support is the primary driver for NGOs, cited by 100%. Both corporates (76%) and NGOs (79%) also rate innovation highly as a reason for partnering. However, showing the biggest year on year increases were long-term stability and impact for NGOs (up 19% on 2018 findings) and access to new markets for corporates, (up 18%).
There was widespread acknowledgement too of the positive influence an NGO can have on its corporate partner, with around two-thirds of both NGOs and corporates agreeing that partnerships have helped to change the practices of the latter for the better.
The Barometer also showed a continuing trend towards deeper, strategic partnerships with a focus on problem solving, and a strong upswing (25% YoY) in NGOs acknowledging the value of their corporate partners’ non-cash assets.
Overall, the vast majority – 94% of corporate respondents and 93% of those from NGOs – see the role of partnerships as becoming more or much more important over the next three years, with over two-thirds of companies (67%) and 83% of NGOs expecting to increase or significantly increase their investment in cross-sector partnering over this time.
Pressure on companies to demonstrate societal considerations, leveraging each other’s assets, brand enhancement & credibility are the likely key drivers.
Over 100 businesses and NGOs participated in the Barometer including BP, Barclays, GSK, Big Issue Foundation, Marie Curie and Oxfam.
