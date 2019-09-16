New book offers help on achieving Sustainable Development Goals

A book has launched that offers practical pathways for achieving and implementing the new 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Sustainable Development Goals: Harnessing Business to Achieve the SDGs through Finance, Technology and Law Reform includes input from leaders of the World Bank, the financial and business sectors, the start-up community and academia globally, and explains what the Goals are, how they came about and how they can be accelerated.

It includes real-world case studies and insights addressing how to direct investment of existing financial resources and re-align the global financial system to reflect the SDGs, and discusses how financial institutions, such as UBS Wealth Management, Manulife Investment Management and Moody’s Investor Services are supporting them.

The opportunities arising from Blockchain, Big Data, Digital Identity and FinTech and RegTech applications are also explored, and the book also looks at how law reform can accelerate progress of the SDGs through SME Financing, Crowdfunding, Peer-to-Peer Lending and tax restructuring.

The book is edited by Julia Walker, Alma Pekmezovic and Gordon Walker, and published this month by Wiley, priced at £60.