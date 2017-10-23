Charity Checkout raises over $1m to extend services

Online fundraising platform Charity Checkout has raised $1m (£758,754) to help it accelerate its growth and extend its services to national charities and corporates.

To help it expand, Charity Checkout is planning to increase its headcount to over 40 and will be investing heavily in its platform. The round of investment was led by Octopus Group founders Chris Hulatt and Simon Rogerson and four existing investors.

Charity Checkout was founded in 2011 to support local charities, clubs and societies by helping them to optimise their online donation process. The company operates in the UK and also has clients in Ireland, Australia, Canada and USA. Recent developments have included the opening of a new headquarters in London and opened up its services to national charities and established corporations for employee-led fundraising. In addition, as of April 2018, The Big Give will be partnering with Charity Checkout.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, founder and CEO of Charity Checkout, said:

“Since 2011, we have helped raise millions online. Along the way we have learnt a lot, in particular it became apparent to us that even the biggest, most successful organisations struggle with optimising their online fundraising. Hence this investment to expand further and bring some serious innovation and creativity to the industry. “CSR Directors and Heads of Fundraising – whether they operate in the charity sector or other industries – face similar challenges. They have become more and more central to the growth of their businesses and socially influential, but the tools at their disposal aren’t keeping up with the size of the task. Things like lack of brand identity on fundraising pages, a poor and fractured fundraising experience, lack of centralisation and heavy admin processes are common themes. And this is where our new Corporate Fundraising platform comes in – the UK’s first white-label fundraising site for enterprises, which we hope will revolutionise the way the UK’s largest companies organise their employee-led fundraising.”

