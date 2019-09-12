Three new funding opportunities

Here are three of the latest funding opportunities to be announced, each of which has an October closing date for applications.

The Community Partnering Fund is now open. In partnership with @NGNgas and @Northpowergrid; projects will seek to support groups in a number of ways such as alleviating fuel poverty and encouraging interest in STEM. Read more here https://t.co/VYYXxmjg8N #GiveLoveLeeds pic.twitter.com/DNRtuX5CUs — Leeds Community Foundation (@LeedsCommFound) September 11, 2019

Community Partnering Fund now open to applications

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), Northern Powergrid and Leeds Community Foundation have opened the annual Community Partnering Fund for entries, with a £100,000 fund pot available to charities in the North of England.

Pioneering and sustainable programmes throughout the North of England, including projects that assist with the hardship associated with fuel poverty, those that promote knowledge of energy efficiency and initiatives that inform the public about home safety, are eligible to apply for the funding. Likewise, projects that encourage interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects and associated career opportunities, or groups that promote the free Priority Services Register, which supports energy customers in vulnerable situations, will also be considered for the grants and training on offer through the scheme.

The first phase will award grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 from a £50,000 fund pot, which will be distributed to grassroots projects and third-sector organisations, enabling the three fund partners to broaden their support for local communities in the process.

This year’s total fund will be the biggest yet, as Northern Gas Networks has also pledged to give back a further £2,000 to a deserving initiative following a fundraising drive that recognised and rewarded customer participation in a survey to help shape its future business plan, for 2021 – 2026, earlier this year.

The second phase of the programme, scheduled for early next year, will award an additional £50,000 to worthwhile projects.

Applications will be accepted until 15 October.

We are looking for organisations that want to transform support for people facing #multiplecomplexneeds to join our next #ScaleAccelerator. To find out more click here: https://t.co/5XBaqzfYPe #ScaleAccelerator is supported by @TNLComFund — Spring Impact (@SpringImpact) August 27, 2019

Spring Impact Scale Accelerator announced

Spring Impact has announced that applications are open until 9 October for a new, issues-led Scale Accelerator, focused on scaling the impact of UK projects that help marginalised individuals facing multiple complex needs, like homelessness and substance abuse.

Backed by The National Lottery Community Fund since 2015, the Scale Accelerator helps UK charities and social enterprises to scale their impact and change more lives, by providing vital support, skills and perspective.

Spring Impact will bring together a group of six like-minded organisations for the next Scale Accelerator, with participants benefitting from an intensive programme of collaboration and support, using Spring Impact’s five-stage replication process to develop a strong scale strategy.

The launch of this pilot follows earlier news that the Scale Accelerator will be expanded across the next three and a half years, through £1.5 million in further funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

We're seeking applications from DIY artists of all genres + disciplines for our #DoItDifferentlyFund! Grants include up to £3000 towards creative output & up to £2000 for business planning + wellbeing services. Video applications are welcome. Read more: https://t.co/awN6lk8Ls6 pic.twitter.com/TmeOkZbgqo — Help Musicians UK (@HelpMusiciansUK) September 10, 2019

Help Musicians re-opens 360 degree Do It Differently Fund

Help Musicians is encouraging independently-driven musicians seeking funding across creative output, business development and health & wellbeing to apply to its Do It Differently Fund, the third round of which opened this month with a closing date of 7 October.

The Do It Differently Fund provides each awardee up to £3,000 towards creative output, and a further £2,000 towards one-to-one business guidance, led by ThinkMusic, and wellbeing tools from Help Musicians and BAPAM (British Association for Performing Arts Medicine).

Help Musicians has also announced a new partnership with the Featured Artist Coalition (FAC), which will see all Do It Differently awardees, including from those from the two previous rounds, receive fully subsidised annual PRO membership, with benefits such as: free legal advice, free admission to all FAC Artist:Entrepreneur (A:E) events, sample management contracts, exclusive networking opportunities and much more.

Help Musicians enables artists to apply for the Do It Differently Fund via video application, recognising that form filling can be a barrier to entry for some and is spotlighting video applications as an opportunity for artists to get creative and apply in a way that works for them. Examples of previous successful video applications can be viewed on the Help Musicians blog here.