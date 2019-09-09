2020/21 Directory of Grant Making Trusts now out

The latest edition of The Directory of Grant Making Trusts (DGMT), published by Directory of Social Change (DSC), is now out.

With information on over £5billion worth of funding available to UK charities, the 2020/21 guide covers over 2,000 of the largest grant-making charities that award grants to UK organisations.

The combined giving of all the grant-makers in the new edition totals over £5.699 billion, marking an increase of around £290 million from the previous edition.

Mairéad Bailie, lead author of the guide, said:

“We know many charities are struggling with increases in demand and pressure on their resources. The additional £290m of funding in this edition of DGMT means even more charities will have the chance to get the funding that they need, to help the people and causes they are working so hard to support.”

New to the Directory of Social Change’s DGMT are improvements to the book’s indexing, with additions such as ‘grant-makers by field of interest and type of beneficiary’. In addition, the new ‘grant-makers by type of organisation’ index, helps readers find the types of organisation that grant-makers will fund.

It also includes:

Concise information and contact details for every record

Annual grant total awarded by each grant-maker

Examples of beneficiaries in each listing, for guidance on the types of organisations previously funded

Extensive indexes divided by geographical area, field of interest and beneficiary group, organisation type, and kinds of grant available

Each grant-maker’s description of project types that can or cannot qualify for funding

Amanda Bringans, Director of Fundraising, British Heart Foundation and Chair of Trustees, Institute of Fundraising, commented: