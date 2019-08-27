Listen closes doors with loss of 106 jobs

London-based telephone fundraising agency Listen Ltd has announced its closure and entered administration.

In a statement, Listen said the decision followed a number of years of challenging trading, and that all possible routes for continuing had been explored including attracting outside investment and widening the agency’s offering.

The decision follows its move earlier this year into a company voluntary arrangement in an attempt to help it pay off debts.

Listen said:

“It has become clear that the business cannot continue to operate in the current market. The only responsible option left to the directors is to put the company into administration and maximise the financial return to our creditors.”

Listen also confirmed that no money is owed to its charity clients, and that it would be working to return all data to them over the coming days and weeks.

Listen employed 106 staff, and had raised over £250 million for its charity clients in the ten years since it was founded.

The statement said: