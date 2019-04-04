NTT Fundraising enters voluntary administration & announces agency-saving restructure

Telephone fundraising agency NTT Fundraising has today entered voluntary administration and announced an agency-saving restructure that will enable it to continue supporting all 25 charity clients and retain all 98 jobs.

Committed 2 Communications Ltd, trading as NTT Fundraising, entered into voluntary administration via director appointment following professional advice. A sale agreement for the company’s assets was arranged with the administrator, SFP Restructuring Ltd and NTT Fundraising directors, Dave Clark and Natalie Bailey have secured funding and purchased assets that include staff contracts and the NTT Fundraising brand.

As a result, all 98 staff have been offered roles in the new agency that will trade as NTT, dropping the word ‘fundraising’ to reflect its new and broader service offering that will see it support charities across fully integrated fundraising and non-fundraising communications strategies.

All clients and suppliers have been informed and are transferring to the new company with no charities owed any money and live charity campaigns continuing uninterrupted.

Dave Clark, Director of NTT, commented:

“We have been able to partner with a funder who shares our belief in the power of this sector and so with their help we’ve been able to secure the future of NTT and the huge pool of talent that it holds.”

While the new agency will retain much of the NTT brand’s character, heritage and experience built over three decades of supporting charities via the telephone, its business model will offer a more diverse range of marketing, fundraising and communications services. It aims to provide more strategic campaigns for charity clients who want to focus on supporter engagement across integrated channels with multiple approaches in creating tailored supporter journeys. Telephone will be a core service (both outbound and inbound), and will sit alongside SMS, email, white mail, digital production, social media and strategic fundraising consultancy.

Natalie Bailey, Director at NTT, added: