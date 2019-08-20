2019’s International Charity Fraud Awareness Week details revealed

This year’s International Charity Fraud Awareness Week takes place from 21-25 October, with a free online awareness hub to be a key feature.

The Charity Fraud Awareness Hub will provide a one-stop shop for information, guidance and case studies, and will also feature a series of live webinars.

The week will kick off with a launch event at London’s Chartered Accountants’ Hall on the morning of 21 October, where the Charity Commission will be sharing findings from its latest fraud research and launching the online Hub. Attendees will also hear from sector experts and charity professionals on fraud prevention.

International Charity Fraud Awareness Week is led by a coalition of over 40 charities, regulators, law enforcers, representative bodies and other not-for-profit stakeholders. The main aims of the week are to raise awareness of the key risks affecting the sector, promote and share good counter-fraud practices, and promote honesty and openness about fraud.

As well as developing their own activities, charities are invited to take part in the week in a number of ways, including:

downloading the supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website

joining the conversation on Twitter by promoting their own counter fraud messages or retweeting others using the hashtag #CharityFraudOut

joining the launch event for International Charity Fraud Awareness Week on 21 October

registering to access content on the Charity Fraud Awareness Hub

entering for a Charities Against Fraud award

The awards are taking place for the third time this year and recognise and celebrate the achievements of those proactively fighting fraud in the charity sector. Any individual, team or charity that set or achieve best practice or demonstrated an innovative approach in tackling fraud can enter. Entries open today (20 August) and close on 4 October.