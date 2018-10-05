Charity Fraud Awareness Week to cover cyber, grant & donation fraud

Charity Fraud Awareness Week takes place later this month, with themes for the week including cyber, grant, and donation fraud.

Arranged by the Charity Commission, the event will take place from 22 – 26 October, and is the third annual Charity Fraud Awareness Week. This year, according to the Commission, it will see more than 40 charities, regulators, professional bodies and other stakeholders join together to help combat fraud targeted against charities.

The main aims of the week are to raise awareness of the key risks affecting the sector, promote and share good counter-fraud practices, and promote honesty and openness about fraud.

Each day of the week has a different focus, with a range of webinars, helpsheets, e-learning resources, and seminars on offer:

Monday 22 October – Cyber-fraud (current and emerging threats)

Tuesday 23 October – Grant fraud (due diligence and partnership working)

Wednesday 24 October – Donation fraud/legacy fraud

Thursday 25 October – Insider fraud

Friday 26 October – Moving money safely

To join in, charities are invited to download either a UK supporters pack or an international edition of the supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website, develop their own counter fraud activities aimed at staff and volunteers, members and beneficiaries, donors and supporters, and to join the conversation on Twitter by promoting their own counter fraud messages or retweet the Charity Commission’s, using the hashtag #CharityFraudOut.