New Amazon programme will see excess & returned items donated to charity

Amazon has announced that it is launching a programme that will enable it to give eligible excess and returned items to charity in both the UK and the US.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations will start in September, to enable sellers that use the Fulfillment by Amazon service to give helpful items that have been returned or that exist in excess to people in need.

In the UK, Amazon will be working with charities including Newlife, Salvation Army, and Barnardo’s, while in the US it is linking with Good360, which partners with retailers and consumer goods companies to source in demand products and distribute them through a network of non-profits that support people in need.

Alice Shobe, Director, Amazon in the Community, said:

“We know getting products into the hands of those who need them transforms lives and strengthens local communities. We are delighted to extend this programme to sellers who use our fulfilment services.”

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash