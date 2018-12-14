Addition & NSPCC launch donation template skill for Amazon Alexa

NSPCC has partnered with WPN Chameleon’s digital products studio Addition in the launch of an off-the-shelf donation template skill for Amazon Alexa.

goDonate Voice is designed to make it easy for charities to start taking monetary donations through Amazon Alexa using Amazon Pay without the need for significant investment in development. It is an evolution of Addition’s next generation SaaS online donation platform goDonate.

Alexa users can enable the NSPCC skill either by using their voice or through the Alexa app. Then say ”Alexa, open NSPCC” to donate. The money will be automatically deducted from their registered payment method on their Amazon account and sent to the charity via Amazon Pay.

Vicky Reeves, MD of Addition said:

“Voice offers a new and exciting channel. We’ve been working with Amazon and have been exploring and creating Alexa skills for charities to enable them to use voice for fundraising, service delivery and engagement. goDonate Voice is a new solution which gets charities up and running with voice donations and will evolve as the channel evolves, so our clients’ benefit from the very latest thinking and features.”

Louise Corden, Lead Digital Producer at the NSPCC added: