Pancreatic Cancer UK is 2020 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 charity partner

The charity of the year for the 2020 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is Pancreatic Cancer UK. This is the largest event partnership in the charity’s history and provides a major fundraising opportunity.

It will help it fund more specialist nurses to provide support and information to people affected by pancreatic cancer when they need it the most. Last year’s ride raised a record-breaking £13m for good causes.

Last weekend, 185 riders joined the Pancreatic Cancer UK team to take on this year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100. The sportive starts in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, heads out to the Surrey Hills and then returns to central London, finishing, like the London Marathon, on The Mall.

Among them was Emily Waller, who knows all too well how important specialist support is when facing a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in the family. Emily was only 11 years-old when her father, Bill Waller, was diagnosed with late stage pancreatic cancer. There was only enough time for him to receive one session of chemotherapy before he died.

Emily, 27, from Islington, said:

“My dad was one of those people who was never sick so it was a massive shock for us… Taking part in Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK meant so much to me.”

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK said:

“No one should be told they have the deadliest common cancer and then be left to face it alone. “For Pancreatic Cancer UK to be chosen as the charity of the year for such an iconic cycling event such as the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is a huge moment for the charity. This is our first major partnership and it will have a big impact on the charity’s capacity to help support more people who desperately need our help, at the time they need it most.”

Support for cyclists from Pancreatic Cancer UK

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 will return on 16 August 2020. On that date approximately 25,000 amateur cyclists will take on a cycling challenge on a similar route to that of the London 2012 Olympic road races.

The route is part of Prudential RideLondon. Staged for the first time in August 2013, it is “the largest festival of cycling in the world” with more than 100,000 participants cycling more than three million miles in six different events over the event weekend.

It combines the fun of a free family ride in central London with the excitement of watching the world’s best professional cyclists. Amateur cyclists participate by riding a 100-mile, 46-mile or a 19-mile challenge, all on the same closed roads as the professional road race, raising millions for good causes.

Cyclists riding for Pancreatic Cancer UK are asked to pledge to raise a minimum of £550 in sponsorship.

In return the charity will provide riders with: