Prudential RideLondon participants raise record-breaking £13m

Participants in this year’s Prudential RideLondon events have raised more than £13 million for charity, setting a European record for a one-day cycling event.

The total beats the previous year’s record of £12.75 million, and brings the total raised for charity to more than £66 million in the cycling festival’s first six years.

The inaugural Prudential RideLondon took place in 2013 and saw 16,000 riders raise more than £7 million. The following year 20,709 finishers broke the £10 million barrier. In 2015, a total of 25,564 finishers raised more than £12 million, setting a new fundraising record for a cycling event in Europe that has been broken year on year to date.

This year, riders battled through heavy rain and strong winds but still managed to raise a quarter of a million pounds more than the £12.75 million raised in 2017. A team of more than 450 riders raised almost £300,000 for Charity of the Year Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Macmillan Cancer Support raised more than £500,000, making the charity the most successful fundraiser from the event for the second year running. Alzheimer’s Society, British Heart Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK were among the many other charities that raised six-figure sums.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“I’d like to pay tribute to every cyclist who helped raise this record-breaking amount of money for charity at 2018 Prudential RideLondon. Their efforts will help some fantastic charities make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, said:

“We were thrilled to be Charity of the Year for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 in 2018. It was such an impressive sight; seeing a team of more than 450 incredible riders cycle through the streets of London and Surrey to raise nearly £300,000 for GOSH Charity. This fantastic amount raised will help to fund vital accommodation for the parents and families of the most seriously ill children who come to Great Ormond Street Hospital for specialist treatment.”

Entry to the ballot for the 2019 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100, which takes place on Sunday 4 August 2019, is open until 17:00 GMT on Friday 4 January 2019.

Photo credit: Prudential RideLondon