Rafful fundraising platform offers prize draw entries for donations

An online fundraising platform has launched that incentivises people to donate to good causes with prize draws offering dates with celebrities and other money-can’t-buy experiences.

Rafful aims to raise more than £1 million for charities over the next 12 months.

It offers prize draw tickets from £10 per entry for the chance to win a date with celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment as well as other money-can’t-buy experiences.

Currently live on the site, the inaugural prize draw went live on Sunday 21 July and offers the chance to compete in Karting with Heroes – the annual celebrity race day of Back on Track, a charity that helps treat injured British servicemen. The winner and three friends will participate in the race event at Buckmore Park in Kent on 1 September and will also mix with all the celebrities on the day including the charity’s patron, Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean (pictured).

A £10 donation earns 100 entries to the draw, up to £500, which earns 25,000 entries. Rafful hopes to raise up to £50,000 for the charity in the draw.

Upcoming Raffuls include the chance to win lunch with the cast of Benidorm and an overnight stay for two in a luxury London hotel in return for donating to The Brain Tumour Charity, and a day cooking with Aldo Zilli for donating to Centrepoint.

Rafful CEO Elliott Shuttleworth, who previously launched Gym Squid, a no joining fee, no contract, budget gym before taking over as Managing Director at Flip Out Stoke, said: