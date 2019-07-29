Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Nicky Morgan appointed DCMS Secretary of State

Posted by on 29 July 2019 in News
0 Comments
Nicky Morgan appointed DCMS Secretary of State

The Right Honourable Nicky Morgan has taken up her new position of Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with responsibility for charities.

Morgan was appointed by Boris Johnson late last week and replaces the sacked Jeremy Wright.

 

The Conservative Member of Parliament for Loughborough, Morgan was first elected to Parliament in 2010.

Before becoming a politician, Morgan studied law at Oxford University, working as a solicitor specialising in corporate law from 1994 till her election.

Prior to taking up the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport position, her positions have included Chair of the Treasury Select Committee from 2017 – 2019, Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities (2014 – 16), Financial Secretary to the Treasury (2014), Minister for Women (2014), and Economic Secretary to the Treasury (2013 – 14), during which time she was responsible for charity tax policy.

Last week also saw Johnson appoint a new International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma. Sharma replaces Rory Stewart who resigned his role on Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, and was previously Minister of State for Employment at the Department of Work and Pensions, a role he had held since January 2018. He is also MP for Reading West.

 

UK Parliament official portrait of Nicky Morgan, released under an Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) licence.

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />