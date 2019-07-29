Nicky Morgan appointed DCMS Secretary of State

The Right Honourable Nicky Morgan has taken up her new position of Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with responsibility for charities.

Morgan was appointed by Boris Johnson late last week and replaces the sacked Jeremy Wright.

The Rt Hon Nicky Morgan @NickyMorgan01 has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS pic.twitter.com/4wU7PSN9jj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

The Conservative Member of Parliament for Loughborough, Morgan was first elected to Parliament in 2010.

Before becoming a politician, Morgan studied law at Oxford University, working as a solicitor specialising in corporate law from 1994 till her election.

Prior to taking up the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport position, her positions have included Chair of the Treasury Select Committee from 2017 – 2019, Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities (2014 – 16), Financial Secretary to the Treasury (2014), Minister for Women (2014), and Economic Secretary to the Treasury (2013 – 14), during which time she was responsible for charity tax policy.

Starting my role as @DCMS Secretary of State as I mean to go on with a visit to @NPGLondon – thank you for such a warm welcome. Look forward to hearing more about the work of our exceptional national museums pic.twitter.com/oS8kwQxBG7 — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) July 25, 2019

Last week also saw Johnson appoint a new International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma. Sharma replaces Rory Stewart who resigned his role on Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, and was previously Minister of State for Employment at the Department of Work and Pensions, a role he had held since January 2018. He is also MP for Reading West.

UK Parliament official portrait of Nicky Morgan, released under an Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) licence.