Q-Park charity partnership raises donations while discounting parking

A new partnership between parking service provider Q-Park and Sheffield Hospitals Charity is to raise funds for the charity, while also benefitting Q-Park’s customers in cities across the UK.

Under the partnership, car park customers will be able to receive a discount on parking when booking online and using promo code SHC10. This gives them 10% off their online parking spend, while in addition, Q-Park will then donate 10% of the revenue from this to Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The funds donated will be used to help patients and their families at the Royal Hallamshire and Northern General hospitals, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Hospital and Jessop Wing Maternity Hospital.

The code can be used at any Q-Park car park where online booking is available, with Q-Park car parks in many of the UK’s larger cities including London, Leeds, and Manchester.

Richard Coteau, the charity’s Corporate and Major Donor Manager said:

“We are really excited to launch this new partnership with Q-Park which will provide drivers with the opportunity to raise crucial funds for the charity simply by parking. By using the discount code, your donation will help Sheffield Hospitals Charity fund research into better treatments and lifesaving equipment for patients throughout South Yorkshire.”

John Denton, Head of Sales and Marketing at Q-Park commented:

“At Q-Park, we take our social responsibility very seriously and as a major service provider we are always looking to assist those that need the most help, whether in our car parks or via charitable partnerships such as this. We were naturally delighted to work with Sheffield Hospitals Charity due to the fantastic work they undertake with the funds that are donated.”

Q-Park has partnered with charities before. Earlier this year for example, it also partnered with Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation to offer discounted parking for a charitable walk taking place in Liverpool as well as a long-term discount that includes a charitable donation each time a code is used.