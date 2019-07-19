10 great corporate partnerships: from fundraising to sponsorship, donated items, and more

Partnerships between businesses and charities can bring a lot of benefits – for both sides – and here is a round up of some of the recent activity that has been going on around the UK, from fundraising to event sponsorship, donated items and more.

Culture Recruitment & Cure Leukaemia

A number of businesses have come together to sponsor Cure Leukaemia’s year’s London 2 Paris ride during Blood Cancer Awareness Month. The co-founders of Birmingham business Culture Recruitment will be participating in the event while the business is also sponsoring the final day of cycling from Beauvais to Paris, and a team of physios/masseurs from Roadside Therapy at the event which runs from 12-15 September. The lead sponsors for each day of the event have now been announced, with London to Calais on day one backed by protein supplement whey’d, and day two – Calais to Abbeville – by Rudell the Jewellers. Day three, from Abbeville to Beauvais, has been sponsored by Honky, whilst Crewe-based caboodle technology, are sponsoring the kit being worn by the back-up crew.

Toyota & Guide Dogs

The Toyota Production System has been used to help improve the efficiency of the Guide Dogs’ harness-making, as part of Toyota GB’s three-year partnership with the charity. The Toyota team reviewed every aspect of the production and distribution of Guide Dogs’ harnesses and discovered a high level of inventory owing to a ‘just in case’ principle. Toyota recommended that the ‘Just in Time’ pillar of TPS could be applied to reduce surplus inventory. Improvements included production of kanbans (a tool used in the Toyota Production System to operate the production system as a pull system. It is a system that provides for conveying information between processes and automatically orders parts as they are used), visual signage and shelf labels. The measures resulted in zero parts shortages and improved efficiencies with a 24-hour turnaround on new orders.

THEYE & Donate4Refugees

THEYE, West-Yorkshire based manufacturer of travel essentials and mosquito repellent products, has recently announced the launch of a new partnership with the charity Donate4Refugees, in which the company will donate products from its new mosquito repellent range to refugees across Europe, providing protection for the mosquito-borne diseases which are providing a risk to many refugees in the current climate. Those who purchase THEYE products throughout July will be assisting, with the company donating a microspray to the charity for every purchase.

Thinking of You & Parkinson’s UK

Charity mobile start-up Thinking of You has announced its 50th charity partner, Parkinson’s UK, which will join charities including the likes of Shelter, Children with Cancer UK, Brain Tumour Research and Make-A-Wish on the Thinking of You app. The app enables users to send a thoughtful message to someone and add an optional donation to the chosen charity of the recipient or sender. Users will be able to select Parkinson’s UK for one-off or regular donations, and to choose Parkinson’s UK as their favourite charity for fundraising campaigns too.

Gatehouse Bank & Macmillan

Gatehouse Bank has named Macmillan Cancer Support as its inaugural Charity of the Year, chosen by staff. To support its new Charity of the Year, employees of Gatehouse Bank will take part in a fundraising event every month. Staff have already competed in the Milton Keynes Marathon and Half Marathon on 6th May as well as 5k and 10k races at Run Regent’s Park on 9th June. Employees are also being encouraged to come up with their own fundraising activities for the charity, while donation boxes supplied by Macmillan are being placed in the reception areas of Gatehouse Bank’s offices in central London and Milton Keynes. Greetings cards donated by an employee based in Milton Keynes are also being sold for donations to Macmillan.

Surf & Trussell Trust

Laundry brand Surf has partnered with the Trussell Trust to donate a quarter of a million washes to people visiting food banks in their network over the next year. To mark the occasion, Love Island 2018 winner and Surf ambassador, Dani Dyer, visited Hackney Foodbank, a member of the Trussell Trust’s network, to lend a hand in sorting through donations.

People’s Postcode Lottery & Dogs Trust

People’s Postcode Lottery has announced that over £12million has been awarded to Dogs Trust since their partnership first began in 2013. The money raised so far by lottery players has allowed the charity to invest in additional skilled staff in several different rehoming centres including Canine Carers, Greeting Staff, Transfer Drivers, Maintenance Operatives, Training and Behaviour Advisors and Assistants, Volunteer Co-ordinators, Foster Home Co-ordinators, Vet Nurses and Assistants and Hydrotherapists. The money has also helped enable the charity to maintain and improve its rehoming centre facilities, with funds currently contributing towards the redevelopment of its Darlington rehoming centre into a world-class facility that will better cater to the needs of thousands of dogs, staff and visitors in the North East.

Foresters Friendly Society & Rays of Sunshine

Rays of Sunshine has been chosen by mutual provider Foresters Friendly Society as its annual charity from June 2019 to June 2020. Each year, Foresters Friendly Society’s incoming President chooses a charity for the mutual’s members to support. In addition to ongoing charity fundraising around the country, the President will host a National Afternoon Tea event in September 2019 in aid of Rays of Sunshine. With the money raised, Foresters Friendly Society hopes to help the charity continue to grant wishes to the children it supports.

Joie Baby & Variety, the Children’s Charity

Joie Baby, in partnership with Variety, the Children’s Charity presented Kent’s St. Nicholas School with a Variety Sunshine Coach, at a ceremony at Nizels Golf & Country Club, Tonbridge. The coach is the first of a fleet of ten donated by Joie Baby to be delivered to Special Educational Needs schools across the nation. The Sunshine Coach will support the 250 students at St. Nicholas School which provides education for children aged between 2 and 19 who have profound severe & complex learning difficulties. The donation will help ensure students are able to integrate with those at mainstream partner schools in Canterbury and take part in sporting events.

Birmingham Airport & Birmingham Royal Ballet

Birmingham Royal Ballet and Birmingham Airport have officially launched their year-long partnership with an exclusive event showcasing the talent of one of BRB’s most long-standing and impactful programmes, Freefall Dance Company. The partnership will focus on both Freefall and BRB’s Dance Track talent identification programme. Through the partnership, Birmingham Airport will provide funding to enable one new school in the North East area of Birmingham to join the Dance Track programme. There will also be other activities throughout the year such as dance workshops with Birmingham Airport staff in the BRB studios and live performances from Dance Track and Freefall.