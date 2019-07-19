10th Remember A Charity Week to shift emphasis from awareness raising to driving action

This year’s Remember A Charity Week will see the 200-strong consortium shift the focus of its public messaging from raising awareness about legacies to building understanding and inspiring supporters into taking action.

2019 will be the tenth Remember A Charity Week. It runs from 9-15 September, and will see charities come together with 1,300 campaign supporters, both solicitors and Will-writers, to challenge the public’s biggest misconceptions about gifts in Wills through a humorous and nostalgic 1970s inspired campaign.

The change in focus reflects Remember A Charity’s aim of inspiring behavioural change and growing the proportion of charitable estates at probate to reach 18% by the end of 2021, from 15.8% in 2017.

With video footage developed in conjunction with a BAFTA award-winning comedian, to be named in September, this year’s campaign will explore common myths about legacy giving, encouraging the public to ask their own questions and aiming to break down the barriers that can prevent people from leaving a gift in their Will. This will include addressing concerns that legacies have to be particularly large, that they are complex to arrange and that they might prevent people from passing on their estate to their families.

Following on from last year’s Remember A Charity Week, the public will be encouraged to ‘pass on something wonderful’ to future generations. Charities in the consortium will be provided with materials, media and social tools, which can be tailored to their own audiences and potential legacy supporters.

Rob Cope, director of Remember A Charity, said:

“Raising more than £3 billion for good causes annually, legacies are a critical part of the UK fundraising landscape, but we shouldn’t be afraid of injecting a little humour into the way we talk about them with supporters. Legacies have a huge impact on the world and the more approachable we can make the topic the better. “This year’s campaign is all about enabling conversation around legacy giving, addressing any misconceptions people might have and, ultimately, taking us even further along the behavioural change spectrum from awareness to take action.”

Charities that would like to take part in this year’s Remember A Charity Week are encouraged to sign up by the end of August.

Main image: Last year’s Remember A Charity Week featured the Human Search Engine