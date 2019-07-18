Mosaic adds CFP’s lottery services to create UK’s “largest full-service charity offering”

Mosaic Fulfilment Solutions has purchased an interest in charity specialist CFP Lottery & Raffles, adding these functions to its range of charity services. The cash purchase of the interest, made without external investment, adds External Lottery Manager services to make Mosaic “the most comprehensive charity services offering” in the UK, it claims.
Mosaic‘s clients include WaterAid, Cats Protection and Macmillan.
Its portfolio of services now include:
- charity lottery and raffles
- campaign response handling
- payments processing
- inbound and outbound contact centre
- digital print and direct mail
- ecommerce fulfilment
- IT and data management
- and warehousing services
These are all supported by Microsoft technology and charity clients benefit from this combination in the form of access to a single view of supporter interaction of fundraising activities on and offline via a management and reporting dashboard.
The deal follows Mosaic’s 2017 acquisitions of interests in online donation management platform Committed Giving and donation response handling agency Telebank.
CFP Lottery & Raffles
CFP, chaired by Jason Haigh-Ellery, has been active in the charity sector of 40 years, and works with local, national and international clients in the UK, Northern Ireland, America and Australia.
Its current services include:
- product strategy and development,
- campaign management services including design and print sourcing
- online weekly lottery and raffle solutions
- subscription raffles
- bespoke lottery processing solutions.
Duncan Marrison, Mosaic Fulfilment Service’s managing director, said:
“This new formal partnership with CFP means Mosaic can now offer our charity customers dedicated raffle and lottery expertise on and offline that they can combine
with our existing state-of-the-art technology and processes.
“It provides the significant advantages of a single, end-to-end supplier solution with best-of-breed component parts that can be offered as stand-alone services or
seamlessly integrated through a one source solution. It enables us to offer more comprehensive services to our clients for a fuller strategic approach to their communications and fundraising.”
