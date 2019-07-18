Mosaic adds CFP’s lottery services to create UK’s “largest full-service charity offering”

Mosaic Fulfilment Solutions has purchased an interest in charity specialist CFP Lottery & Raffles, adding these functions to its range of charity services. The cash purchase of the interest, made without external investment, adds External Lottery Manager services to make Mosaic “the most comprehensive charity services offering” in the UK, it claims.

Mosaic‘s clients include WaterAid, Cats Protection and Macmillan.

Its portfolio of services now include:

charity lottery and raffles

campaign response handling

payments processing

inbound and outbound contact centre

digital print and direct mail

ecommerce fulfilment

IT and data management

and warehousing services

These are all supported by Microsoft technology and charity clients benefit from this combination in the form of access to a single view of supporter interaction of fundraising activities on and offline via a management and reporting dashboard.

The deal follows Mosaic’s 2017 acquisitions of interests in online donation management platform Committed Giving and donation response handling agency Telebank.

CFP Lottery & Raffles

CFP, chaired by Jason Haigh-Ellery, has been active in the charity sector of 40 years, and works with local, national and international clients in the UK, Northern Ireland, America and Australia.

Its current services include:

product strategy and development,

campaign management services including design and print sourcing

online weekly lottery and raffle solutions

subscription raffles

bespoke lottery processing solutions.

Duncan Marrison, Mosaic Fulfilment Service’s managing director, said: