Mosaic Group acquires interests in CommittedGiving & Telebank

11 September 2017
The Mosaic Group has announced that it has acquired interests in CommittedGiving Ltd and Telebank Ltd.

The deal sees Telebank and CommittedGiving both become part of Mosaic Group, which is led by Duncan Marrison and Tony Gill. It follows longstanding partner relationships between tlong standing partner relationships between Mosaic (marketing & business services) led by Duncan Marrison, Telebank (response handling house) led by Diane Birchall, and CommittedGiving (online donations & BACS bureau) led by Nigel Harris.

As part of the same group, the organisations will form a three-way collaboration and provide a 360º donor acquisition and management service that includes creative design, print and mailing, response handling, transaction processing and supporter care.

Diane Birchall, Managing Director of Telebank said:

“Telebank and Mosaic complement one another in ethos and operations; we have worked closely with each other for many years and by formalising our new partnership we seek to expand our collective capabilities and footprint whilst continuing to provide affordable excellence to our clients.”

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

