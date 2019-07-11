BBC Children in Need’s total for 2018 was £58 million

BBC Children in Need’s 2018 appeal raised a total of £58 million, following an on-the-night total of £50.6 million.

The 2018 Appeal show on BBC One featured live music from the likes of Jamie Cullum, Boyzone and Anne Marie, appeal films, a Mastermind Special and other surprises throughout the evening.

The 2018 total increased as people paid in money that they had raised from a wide range of fundraising initiatives, from rambles, dance-a-thons and duck races, to sky diving, quiz nights and bake sales.

Highlights from the 2018 Appeal include:

BBC Radio 2 ’s fundraising efforts spearheaded by Chris Evans and the Breakfast Show team which saw millions raised through CarFest and the Breakfast Show’s auctions,

BBC TV and radio stations across the nations and regions also took part in fundraising, as did the charity’s corporate partners, including Asda, Boots and Greggs.

In addition, over 18,000 schools up and down the UK took part in fundraising activities.

How the money is spent

BBC Children in Need is currently supporting over 3,000 projects across the UK that are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma. In the last year alone, BBC Children in Need has been able to make a difference to 580,000 young lives in communities around the UK.

In 2018 BBC Children in Need awarded £70.3 million in grants to projects working with disadvantaged children and young people the length and breadth of the UK.

Speaking of the total, Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, thanked the British public for their support and generosity, saying:

“This is a tremendous result and will allow us to continue our vital work to help make a difference to disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.”

The 2017 appeal total was £60.1m.