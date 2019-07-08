Glastonbury stars donate festival outfits to Oxfam

A whole host of this year’s Glastonbury stars have donated their festival outfits to Oxfam to encourage more people to shop second hand and stop throwing away unwanted clothing.

Kylie Minogue, Sheryl Crow, and The Cure’s Robert Smith are among the artists who have donated clothing to Oxfam following Glastonbury festival. Kylie donated her sun visor, while Robert donated a Disintegration Era shirt, as worn in 1989 and again at Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

Johnny Marr with his shirt donation. Copyright: Lewis Allman KT Tunstall, Oxfam Sustainable Fashion campaign. Sheryl Crow with her donation. Copyright: Liz Porter



Bastille, Billie Eilish, Frank Turner, Gabrielle Aplin, Johnny Marr, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, The Lumineers, Pond, The Proclaimers, Sheryl Crow, Tame Impala and The Wombats also joined in by donating their festival outfits to Oxfam, with the aim of encouraging fans to shop second-hand.

Annie Mac, Chemical Brothers, Emily Eavis, Fatboy Slim, George Ezra, KT Tunstall, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Eavis, and Michael Kiwanuka are also joining in. Vampire Weekend donated a pair of drumsticks.

According to Oxfam, every week 11 million items of clothing end up in landfill. The charity launched its Second Hand September campaign at the festival by asking people to pledge to say no to new items of clothing for one month. The artists’ clothes will be available to win or buy on the Oxfam Online Shop all summer from July until September.

Fee Gilfeather, Oxfam’s sustainable fashion expert, said:

“We are so grateful to the artists and to Glastonbury for supporting Oxfam’s campaign against throwaway fashion. “It’s in everyone’s power to change things. By signing up to Second-hand September and pledging to say no to new clothing for one month, you can help protect the environment, and if you buy second-hand in Oxfam you’ll be helping the poorest people around the world escape poverty.”

Main image credit: Ed Nix/Oxfam. Norman Cook and Anthony Burrill, Glastonbury 2019