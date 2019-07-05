Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Libra: cryptocurrency by Facebook (in 5 minutes) – infographic

Posted by on 5 July 2019 in Blogs
0 Comments
Libra: cryptocurrency by Facebook (in 5 minutes) – infographic

Libra is ’s recently announced designed “to make money work for everyone”, including the many ‘unbanked’ around the world. Given Facebook’s dominance and the range of partners involved this proposed ‘global currency’ is likely in due course to impact charities, donors, and suppliers, although to varying degrees.

Here, courtesy of MrBtc.org, is an infographic offering an introduction to Libra.

 

Infographic on Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

Infographic source: MrBTC.org. Reproduced with permission.

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />