Business community BBX UK launches Sparetember to benefit charities

Business community tool BBX UK is running an initiative to generate funds for charities through its network this September.

Sparetember will be a month-long campaign where businesses can donate goods and services through the platform to benefit charities.

Businesses on the BBX platform trade with one another using BBX Pounds to order supplies or services for their business. Throughout Sparetember, businesses on BBX are invited to donate their spare capacity to help charities across the UK. This could be anything from unsold hotel rooms and magazine advertising space to unsold hours for a bookkeeper. When a company donates spare capacity, the stock will be sold within the BBX network with the funds generated from the sale donated to charities.

Charities will be allocated a BBX Account Manager who will work closely with them and help them to source goods and services they require through the network, such as marketing support, infrastructure for events, accounting and finance support, to spend their donated BBX Pounds on.

Those involved in the initiative include Dorset Blind Association, Diverse Abilities, Shark Trust, NSPCC, YMCA Exeter, Impact, Lincs2Nepal, Decision Time Ministries and Sports 4 Wellbeing.

BBX UK was inspired to launch the fundraising initiative by the positive responses other month-long charity campaigns such as Movember and Stoptober have received in recent years.

John Attridge, Founder and CEO of BBX, commented:

“We are excited to be launching this initiative, utilising our business community for a such a great cause. We want to give back and support charities that support us by being a part of BBX. It’s also a great way for businesses on BBX to enhance their CSR initiatives as well as providing a feel-good factor. We don’t want other charities to miss out, so we are welcoming charities that aren’t already on BBX to sign up in time for Sparetember.”

More information is available online and charities wishing to sign up to Sparetember can contact 03334 002014.