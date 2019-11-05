BBXUK raises over £45,000 for charities through first ‘Sparetember’

Business community tool BBXUK raised over £45,000 in BBX pounds for charity through its inaugural Sparetember campaign in September.

Created to generate funds for charities through its network, BBXUK’s Sparetember was a month-long campaign that saw businesses donate goods and services to charities through the platform raising a total of £45,354 BBX pounds for those involved.

In total, 31 businesses from across the UK donated goods and services through the platform, with 18 charities benefitting including Diverse Abilities, Julia’s House, Shark Trust, and NSPCC.

Charities were able to source supplies and services they needed from the platform such as marketing support, infrastructure for events, accounting and finance support, PR services and office supplies, enabling them to offset some of their cash costs to focus and invest in their projects.

BBXUK was inspired to launch the fundraising initiative by the positive responses of similar month-long charity campaigns such as Movember and Stoptober.

John Attridge, CEO of BBXUK, commented:

“We are a community at BBXUK and this initiative was launched by our team as we wanted to give back and support charities that support us. We are so delighted that so many businesses got involved and donated goods and services through the platform to charities who need the support. “It’s been great to see such a great response for the first ever Sparetember and we hope to make it an annual campaign.”

Paul Cox, Managing Director of Shark Trust said: