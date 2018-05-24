Luxury hotel group to donate breaks exclusively to Charity Escapes

International hotel group Small Luxury Hotels of the World has signed an exclusivity deal with Charity Escapes following a successful pilot.

Based in Newcastle, Charity Escapes works with holiday operators who are willing to donate holidays, placing the holidays into charity fundraising events, where they are sold as auction prizes to raise money for charities including Action for Children, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Maggie’s.

Charity Escapes take a small percentage from the money raised to help cover its costs, but there is no other cost to a charity when it takes a donated prize.

The pilot with Small Luxury Hotels of the World took place last winter and involved placing 20 weekend breaks into charity fundraising events. The breaks, offered at a selection of their hotels, included accommodation in a junior suite, breakfast each morning and dinner and drinks on a selected night. One of the hotels in the group, the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay alone helped to raise over £18,000 for seven different charities, and overall the pilot raised over £40,000 for charity.

Following the pilot, Charity Escapes is now looking to place 30 more prizes into fundraising events over the coming months.

Rick McCordall, Project Director said:

“We are very happy to be working with Small Luxury Hotels again and are building a collection of fantastic prizes ready to place into fundraising events. Our challenge now is to find the right events for the prizes we have. We are looking for fundraising galas and dinners attended by 200 or more people, where we believe the prizes will raise the best price. We are aiming to raise up to £100,000 for good causes in the next 3-6 months from these prizes alone.”

Sam Moralee, Fundraising Manager at the Children’s Heart Unit Foundation, said:

“Sourcing prizes for our many fundraising events can be difficult but since we started working with Charity Escapes they have been able to provide us with some fantastic prizes, such as a luxurious weekend break in a Small Luxury Hotel and various cottage stays which have helped us raise thousands of pounds we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to raise.”

As well as working with Small Luxury Hotels, the charity also works with a number of hotels and holiday providers, including Hilton Group and Cottages in Northumberland, raising money for a wide range of charities.

Information on how Charity Escapes can help charities source prizes for fundraising events is available on the website or by contacting Katie Johnston, Charity Accounts Executive on katie@charityescapes.com.