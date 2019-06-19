Slimming World’s Golden Clothes Throw raises £3.6million in two weeks

Slimming World has raised has £3.2million for Cancer Research UK and €320,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in just two weeks with its Golden Clothes Throw.

The event invited Slimming World members to celebrate their weight losses by donating the clothes that no longer fit them to charity.

The campaign ran over two weeks in May and is now in its seventh year. It went Gold this year to celebrate Slimming World’s 50th anniversary with slimmers who took part also in with a chance of winning a personal styling experience and shopping trip in London if they found a special golden bag to donate their clothes in.

The campaign has now raised more than £15m since it launched in 2013. The money raised for Cancer Research UK helps fund research into cancers related to obesity with the goal to accelerate the understanding of the links between weight and cancer.

In recognition of its fundraising efforts, Slimming World was recently presented with a Special Achievement Award by Cancer Research UK Chief Executive, Michelle Mitchell.

Clare Lee, who manages the national campaign from Slimming World HQ in Derbyshire, said:

“At Slimming World, we support our members to lose weight through long-term, healthy lifestyle changes and encourage them to become more active which helps reduce cancer risk. We know from our members that this is a cause close to their hearts and so we’re all hugely committed to supporting the work of Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society. Having such a dedicated and engaged group of members, Consultants and head office staff makes it all so much easier to achieve.”

Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK said:

“Raising over £3million worth of clothes is a fantastic achievement and we thank everyone who cleared out their wardrobes and generously donated clothes. The money raised through the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw will help us continue our pioneering research to beat cancer.”

Main image: Slimming World Weston Super Mare