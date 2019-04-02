Dublin-based company gives up to €1.25 million

A Dublin-based company is providing €250,000 a year for up to five years for organisations working with young people in the centre of the city.

Working in conjunction with the Community Foundation for Ireland (CFI), the company is inviting expressions of interest from organisations that operate or provide support to communities in Dublin 1, Ballybough, East Wall or Ringsend.

The funding will support children and young people (up to 25 years), initiatives for early childhood and/or adolescent development, mental health and educational attainment.

CFI say the corporate donor is a global leader in its sector and wishes to identify a project which will be a flagship of the company’s commitment to the community and will recognise its place in Ireland. The company says it wants to make a real difference to its selected charity and demonstrate the importance of CSR to others in the business community.

The new fund will be for both flagship capital and/or transformational projects. By way of example, the company says it wants the end result of a capital project to be a permanent structure e.g. a building or community facility.

For transformational projects they want a significant difference in structures and/or services provision for the community.

Running costs (including salaries) for the new or any existing projects will not be considered and the applicant must confirm (and later demonstrate) they can fully run the service once the project is complete.

The application form can be downloaded from the CFI website and the deadline is 8 April 2019.