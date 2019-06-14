Free digital workshop for charity CEOs from Microsoft UK & Reason Digital

Microsoft UK and Reason Digital are running a free digital workshop for charity CEOs in Manchester this month.

The What’s Possible with Digital workshop will be held on 21 June from 9.30am – 5pm, at the Lloyds Bank flagship store on Market Street, Manchester.

It will include real-life stories of tech created for social good from Matt Haworth (pictured), the co-founder of Reason Digital, Eve Joseph, UK Responsibility Manager at Microsoft UK and guest speakers leading in ‘tech for good’ in the charity sector.

The workshop focuses on collaboration and the bringing together of charity service users, such as young cancer survivors and people living with Parkinson’s, who have lived experience of unique challenges.

The event also invites senior level leaders from charities across the country with the intention of inspiring guests to generate and experiment with ideas for building solutions that change people’s lives for the better.

Both Microsoft UK and Reason Digital will showcase charity case studies that bring to light the impact tech has on real people. There will also be live tech demonstrations on show from Microsoft volunteers around topics such as accessibility and AI.

Matt Haworth, co-founder of Reason Digital, said:

“We are excited to be hosting this unique event with Microsoft because we believe it brings together the most influential and essential pieces of the puzzle – charity leaders and the people charities serve. “Themed around ideation, experimentation and real-life insight into how digital can change lives, we want to inspire possibility. We hope everybody walks away from this workshop excited about the potential of their ideas and inspired by the stories they’ve heard.”

Eve Joseph, the UK Responsibility Manager at Microsoft UK, said:

“There’s a real opportunity in the sector to transform how charities work. Their knowledge, insights and experiences of delivering life-changing services forms a wealth of data that can be better understood using technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. “We know that when charity leaders align their digital and corporate strategies together they can dramatically improve service delivery and overall organisational effectiveness. However, there’s a danger that without the right digital skills charities won’t be able to reap the benefits, with less than 50% having a digital strategy. Working alongside Reason Digital, we hope that this event will show charity leaders just what is possible both now and in the future.”

Charity CEOs interested in attending should email hello@reasondigital.com to secure a ticket.