CAST offers free digital Design Hop workshops

The Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology (CAST) is once again running a series of free, half-day Design Hop workshop across the country, offering an introduction to the key concepts of tech for good and digital development for charities.
Events are currently listed in Brighton, Birmingham, London, Preston, Newcastle, Lincolnshire, Bath and Sheffield, with more to be added, and CAST planning around 15 more workshops around the country by the end of March.
The workshop offers charities a practical and accessible introduction to digital, and how it can help them deliver services with greater focus, impact and reach.
What do you learn?
- The theory behind good use of digital and how other charities CAST have worked with have used it in practice – what they did, what it achieved, how much it cost
- Digital funding opportunities and networks, including which grant-makers are more open to digital applications and any regional organisations that are well-placed support your development
- A series of exercises to help you get started immediately
Charities can sign up directly online or find more information on the CAST site.
Free on Feb 6th 12.30-4.30 in #Birmingham? Come and learn about #techforgood and explore the role of #digital in your #charity services with me and @TechforgoodCAST colleagues https://t.co/sTGexlMZhn #BrumCharityHour #BrumHour Cc @RnRworks
— ⭐Pauline Roche⭐🇮🇪 (@paulineroche) January 24, 2019
Previous attendee David Scurr, Project Manager, at Brighton & Hove Citizens Online said:
“The Design Hop workshop is a friendly and engaging space to explore how digital might help your charity, community group or social enterprise deliver better services. Rather than focus on specific digital solutions, the session offers a simple step-by-step approach, which puts your users at the heart of it. It serves as a timely reminder: that digital evolution is less about using new tech for the sake of it and more about starting with a problem, looking at your existing user needs and service, and exploring how tech might be part of the solution to improve it.”
