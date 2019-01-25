CAST offers free digital Design Hop workshops

The Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology (CAST) is once again running a series of free, half-day Design Hop workshop across the country, offering an introduction to the key concepts of tech for good and digital development for charities.

Events are currently listed in Brighton, Birmingham, London, Preston, Newcastle, Lincolnshire, Bath and Sheffield, with more to be added, and CAST planning around 15 more workshops around the country by the end of March.

The workshop offers charities a practical and accessible introduction to digital, and how it can help them deliver services with greater focus, impact and reach.

What do you learn?

The theory behind good use of digital and how other charities CAST have worked with have used it in practice – what they did, what it achieved, how much it cost

Digital funding opportunities and networks, including which grant-makers are more open to digital applications and any regional organisations that are well-placed support your development

A series of exercises to help you get started immediately

Charities can sign up directly online or find more information on the CAST site.

Previous attendee David Scurr, Project Manager, at Brighton & Hove Citizens Online said: