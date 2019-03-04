IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards open for entries

The 2019 Insight in Fundraising Awards are open for nominations until 22 March, with 10 categories and free entry.

The awards are now in their eighth year and categories remain the same as last year. They include: Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis, Best Use of Data & Analysis in Digital Fundraising, Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising, and Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising.

The Insight in Fundraising Awards recognise excellence in insight, results and people, and celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers using insight to drive great fundraising.

The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Dinner at Central London’s RIBA on 12 June.

More information on the entry criteria for each category as well as how to enter is available on the awards site.