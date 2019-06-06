SCVO publishes book marking 20 years of Scottish charities’ successes

To mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) has published a limited edition book highlighting some successes of Scottish charities during that period.

The book, Charities, Scotland & Holyrood: Twenty Years Delivering Change, highlights 20 key voluntary sector campaigns which resulted in legislation being created for the benefit of people in Scotland. The book was launched at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh.

It features examples of 20 years of charities working with the Scottish Parliament, and examples of charities prepared to challenge, persuade and influence the body.

Book launch

Dr Alison Elliot OBE, ex-Convener of SCVO, spoke at the launch event this week about the achievements of the sector since the opening of the Scottish Parliament. Some of those who were involved in driving the campaigns were also present.

Dr Elliot then accompanied SCVO’s Chief Executive Anna Fowlie to the Scottish Parliament itself where they presented a copy of the book to Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh MSP.

Anna Fowlie said:

“Scotland’s voluntary sector has long played an important role in our society. However since the re-establishment of the Scottish Parliament 20 years ago, new avenues have opened up that allow Scotland’s charities to work in close partnership with elected members and government to develop and champion legislation that has ultimately transformed our society for the better. “Partnership is a key theme emanating from the 20 campaigns highlighted in this book. By working together we see that collective strength and identification of common purpose can be harnessed to create change.”

The Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament welcomed the book’s publication, saying:

“Throughout the past two decades the sector has spoken up for thousands of people across Scotland, with both passion and reasoned analysis in equal measure. This book demonstrates how the third sector is crucial to building a society of which we can all be proud.”

You can view a PDF version of the book.

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations is the national body that represents the interests of charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises. The Scottish third sector turns over £5.4 billion a year and employs 1800110,000 people in over 45,000 organisations.