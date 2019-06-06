Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Funding of €18.5 million over three years announced for Irish charity sector

The Irish Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development has announced that €18.5 million in has been allocated through the Department of Rural and Community Development for the Scheme to Support National Organisations (SSNO) 2019 – 2022.

The aim of SSNO is to provide multi-annual funding towards the core costs of national organisations in the community and voluntary sector to assist them to operate and fund core staff positions.

The new round of funding for 2019-2022 has a primary focus on the provision of core funding to national organisations that demonstrate good governance and deliver services and supports that have a focus of either addressing poverty or social exclusion and promoting equality.

The allocation of funding was largely based on evidence of need and value for money in order to ensure that the funds were allocated to the organisations where they are most needed and to make the maximum contribution to the community and voluntary sector.

On average, organisations have seen an 8.2% increase in funding allocation, capped at a maximum of €270,000 over the three years.

Speaking about the new round of funding Minister Seán Canney said:

“I am particularly delighted to announce today this substantial funding to 73 national community and voluntary organisations. This Government recognises the value of the great work carried out by such national organisations. This funding is over a three year period to allow organisations to plan for a more sustainable timeframe.”

The scheme is administered by Pobal on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development. 

 

 

Further details and a list national organisations allocated funding under SSMO can be found on the Department of Rural and Community Development’s website.

 

 

