First funding round of Youth Endowment Fund now open

The first funding round of the Youth Endowment Fund has opened for applications with grants of up to £200,000 available for programmes and community partnerships working to reduce youth crime.

The fund focuses on children aged 10-14 in England and Wales. This is an open call round, to fund and evaluate interventions primarily targeting young people in this age group who are judged to be at risk of being drawn into crime and violence.

The Youth Endowment Fund welcomes applications from charities and social enterprises, public sector agencies (including schools, local authorities, police forces) and for-profit organisations operating in England and/or Wales. Organisations can apply in partnership, with one organisation as the lead applicant.

Applicants need to have experience of working with young people (either directly, or indirectly in a way which improves their outcomes) and if the funding is sought for an existing intervention, it must be used to expand this work.

Interventions need to have a clear theory of change which explains how they reduce offending, informed by the available evidence.

Applicants can apply for up to two years of funding, and although there is no upper limit, applicants must be in a position to use the first £100,000 of funding within the first six months of the grant (October 2019 – March 2020).

There will be a series of regional briefings for potential applicants to go through the application process and explain in more detail what the Fund is looking for.

Cardiff – 3 June – 13:00 – 15:00 – Bute Town Community Centre, CF10 5UZ

London – 5 June – 10:30 – 12:30 – Kirkland and Ellis, EC3A 8AF

Manchester – 10 June – 13:00 – 15:00 – Simon Building, The University of Manchester, M13 9PL

People can register here to attend one of these briefings (one participant per organisation).

There is also a webinar on 12 June from 16:00 – 18:00.

As part of the Government’s Serious Violence Strategy, the Home Office has made £200m available over the next 10 years to fund and test interventions aiming to prevent young people from being drawn in to crime and violence, to build up knowledge of what works in this area.

In March 2019 the Home Office announced the Youth Endowment Fund would be run by Impetus, in partnership with the Early Intervention Foundation and Social Investment Business, following a competitive tender.