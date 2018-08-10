Grants available for youth digital & coding events

Youth-based charities are invited to apply for a €500 grant to hold a digital or coding event that inspires and encourages young people to learn more, through Meet and Code and Tech Trust.

The Meet and Code initiative was developed by German organisation HDS (Haus de Stiftens) and financed by SAP to encourage young people to engage in a new skill. 600 events took place across 280 cities in Europe last year, and Meet and Code has now recently launched in the UK with Tech Trust as its local partner.

Organisations with beneficiaries between the age 8-24 or those looking to partner with youth-based charities are invited to apply, with the Meet and Code initiative aiming to support a number of events that inspire and encourage young people to learn more about digital and coding, in whatever form charities choose.

Selected organisations will receive €500 to fund an event with no limit on number of attendees, providing the event is free of charge. These events must take place during EU Coding Week between 6 and 21 October 2018.

The deadline for applications is 15 September and more information is available on the Meet and Code site.

Representatives from five of the selected organisations will be invited for an all-expenses paid trip to SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. These organisations will also be entered to win €2500 prize money.