Home Office seeks proposals for running £200m Youth Endowment Fund

The Home Office is seeking proposals on establishing and running the recently announced £200m Youth Endowment Fund.

The Fund was announced in early October by the Home Secretary and is aimed at supporting 10 to 14 year olds. It will be delivered over 10 years and will build the evidence for early intervention, focusing on those most at risk of youth violence including those displaying signs such as truancy, aggression and involvement in anti-social behaviour to try and to steer them away from becoming serious offenders. .

The Fund will support delivery of the UK Government’s key serious violence policy aims, particularly in relation to outcomes relating to early intervention and prevention. Further information on the UK Government’s approach to tackling serious violence can be found in the Serious Violence Strategy.

The Home Office is seeking views from the market on proposals for establishing and running the Fund. Organisations considering responding may attend a briefing meeting, which will provide a further opportunity for organisations to ask questions they may have and share initial views on these proposals.

This will be held on 29 October at a central London location, and interest can be registered by emailing YEFenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk.

The deadline for returning market engagement responses is 12noon on 5 November. Responses should also be emailed to the same address.